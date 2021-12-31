It’s been an unremittingly bleak year, a situation I almost certainly made worse for myself by drifting further and further away from a daily writing routine, but I figured I should open up the villain’s lair here and post again briefly, even if only to offer proof of life. So, hello! Hope you had a more rewarding year than I did, and that we all enjoy a better 2022.
So glad to see a post from you, even if just an affirmation of life. The space that you’ve made here is a very important one. Here’s to enduring; here’s to a better 2022.
Thanks, Byron—thanks for reading over the years. Here’s to 2022.
Hi Geoff!
Hey, Pete! Happy New Year.
Happy New Year!
Ed! Happy New Year to you, as well.
Let 2021 collapse into the black dot of a period and implode. Here’s hoping for a boss hog of a 2022.
The bossest of all Boss Hogs.
A very welcome development.
Here’s to a better new year!
A better year for us all.
Thank you for all of the inspiring work and Happy New Year!
Happy New Year!
Glad to see you post! This blog is great. Thank you for doing it. Hope…
Thanks, Charles—hope you have a good 2022.
Thank you for the proof of life and best wishes for 2022!
Totally understand about 2021. Glad to see you poking your head up here, though, and wish you the best for 2022!
I was so happy to see your posts appear again in my feed reader. Glad to see you back again. Onward and upwards!
Happy New Year, Geoff. May 2022 treat you better. Tobias
Hey there! So nice to read new words on this blog. I got in the habit of checking this place every couple of weeks… now it’ll be a daily habit again.
A very happy new year!