It’s been an unremittingly bleak year, a situation I almost certainly made worse for myself by drifting further and further away from a daily writing routine, but I figured I should open up the villain’s lair here and post again briefly, even if only to offer proof of life. So, hello! Hope you had a more rewarding year than I did, and that we all enjoy a better 2022.

  1. So glad to see a post from you, even if just an affirmation of life. The space that you’ve made here is a very important one. Here’s to enduring; here’s to a better 2022.

  10. I was so happy to see your posts appear again in my feed reader. Glad to see you back again. Onward and upwards!

  12. Hey there! So nice to read new words on this blog. I got in the habit of checking this place every couple of weeks… now it’ll be a daily habit again.

    A very happy new year!

